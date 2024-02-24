Bangladeshi-origin ISIS bride Shamima Begum loses appeal to regain British citizenship

Shamima Begum, the London-born Bangladeshi-origin woman, who fled the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist network, on Friday lost yet another legal bid to regain her British citizenship and return to the UK from Syria.

Previously in 2022, the UK Supreme Court upheld the decision to bar the now 24-year-old from returning to the UK.

After a series of legal battles, Begum lost a challenge at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in February last year and then took her case to the Court of Appeal. However, the appeal judges unanimously agreed with the special tribunal’s decision and turned down the appeal.