Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and father lynched

Dhaka: Members of the Kolkata film industry on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan along with his father, producer Selim Khan, during the unrest in the neighbouring country.

The Kolkata-based actors, several of whom have worked with Shanto Khan in Bangladeshi film projects, however, did not want to comment on the reasons for the killing, saying those were internal matters of another country.

“I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don’t know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood,” said popular actor Rajatabha

Dutta.