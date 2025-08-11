Bangladesh: Yunus calls for full security at polling stations for upcoming polls

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for “complete security” at polling centres for the country’s general elections set to take place in February 2026, stressing the need to make the polls “free, fair and peaceful”, a media report said on Sunday.

The interim government head made the remarks on Saturday at a high-level meeting at the state guest house Jamuna here, reported the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

“We must guarantee complete security at all polling centres, no matter the cost. Our goal is to make the February election the most free, fair, and peaceful in the country’s history,” Yunus was quoted as saying. The polls next year would be the 13th Parliamentary elections. At the meeting, Yunus’ special assistant on Telecommunications and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Affairs Faiz Tayeb Ahmed said the process to procure 40,000 body cameras was in the final stages.

The use of bodycams by police will enhance security at voting booths during the upcoming elections, he said.

“We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities,” he added.

Yunus ordered officials to expedite the process and ensure proper training for the police personnel, according to the report.

Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026.