Bangladesh tribunal to decide on charges against Hasina on July 10

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Monday set July 10 to determine whether charges will be framed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her top aides.

Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are accused in the case over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising last year.

ICT-1 set July 10 to decide whether charges will be framed against Hasina, Kamal, and Al-Mamun, The Daily Star newspaper reported. On that day, the three-member tribunal will hear the petitions filed by the defence counsels, who argued that the charges against their clients are baseless and should be dropped, it said. Hasina, Kamal, and Al-Mamun were charged with five counts of crimes against humanity on June 1.

The prosecution pressed formal charges against the deposed prime minister, the former home minister, and the former top cop

for murder.