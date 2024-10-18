Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted after massive anti-government protests, and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity.

The tribunal directed the authorities to produce Hasina and the others before it by November 18, local media reported. The arrest warrant against Hasina could – technically – open up the possibility of the country’s interim government seeking her extradition from India, where she fled on August 5.

The decision to approach India on this is likely to be a political call. Dhaka, however, has indicated earlier that this remains an option.

Advocate Tajul Islam, the tribunal’s chief prosecutor, on Sunday said Interpol’s assistance would be sought to bring back the “fugitives”, including Hasina.

Hasina, 77, landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi on August 5.