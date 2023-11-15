Bangladesh to hold general elections on January 7: EC

Bangladesh will hold the much-awaited general elections on January 7, the chief election commissioner announced on Wednesday, amidst violent protests by the Opposition BNP and its allies demanding a non-party interim government to conduct transparent polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the dates of the 12th general election during an address to the nation that was telecast live - the first such kind of announcement in the history of Bangladesh.

Awal said the last day to submit nomination papers will be November 30 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be from December 1 to Dec 4.