Bangladesh struggles to cope with record dengue outbreak

Dhaka: Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.

The World Health Organisation recently warned that diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and further because of climate change. So far this year, 778 people in Bangladesh have died and 157,172 have been infected, according to the govt data.