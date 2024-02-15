Bangladesh repatriates 330 Myanmar soldiers

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday repatriated 330 of Myanmar’s paramilitary soldiers and civilians, more than a week after they fled their posts and took refuge in this country amid fierce clashes between government troops and insurgents.

The Myanmar paramilitary personnel, army troops and civil officials fled their posts and offices in February first week from their bordering Rakhine state, many with weapons and after their arrival, they were disarmed and kept in the Border Guard Bangladesh custody.

“They were extended makeshift refuge on humanitarian grounds as they crossed the border to save their lives. But no more intrusion will be allowed in future,” paramilitary BGB chief Major General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui told media at

repatriation site.