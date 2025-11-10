Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Dhaka: Bangladesh police has carried out a large-scale coordinated security drill at key points of the capital ahead of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League’s “Dhaka Lockdown” programme on November 13.

Several newspapers quoting unidentified sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said some 7,000 policemen took part in a drill on Saturday at 142 locations, including interim government chief Muhammad Yunus’ residence, to contain possible violent street protests next week.

Witnesses reported increased police presence across Dhaka, which enhanced concerns among residents of the capital about the law and order situation on November 13. -

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanok, currently in India, has announced a “lockdown-like” protest programme for Nov 13.