Bangladesh police arrests 244 activists of disbanded Awami League party

Dhaka: Bangladesh police on Wednesday arrested 244 activists of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League as they staged several flash processions here. Fourteen crude bombs and seven banners were also seized from the activists during their arrest, Dhaka metropolitan police’s additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam told reporters.

“The 244 people arrested from the processions at different parts of the city are leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations,” Islam said. Over 500 Awami League leaders and activists have been arrested by the police in previous such drives in the capital so far, he said, adding that the arrest of the 244 activists in a single day was the highest number so far.

Islam said that the seizure of crude bombs and banners were made “with the help of people” in neighbourhoods at Uttara, Farmgate, and Tejgaon areas of the capital.agencies