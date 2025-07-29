Bangladesh govt sets up probe panel to investigate school jet crash

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has formed a nine-member commission to investigate last week’s crash of its Air Force training jet into a school here that killed 34 people, mostly students, according to a media report. The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a “mechanical fault” moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on last Monday. The probe commission headed by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan has reportedly been asked to submit its report within four weeks.