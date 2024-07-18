Bangladesh govt says ready to hold talks with quota protesters

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government on Thursday expressed willingness to hold talks with the students protesting against the quota system in jobs after fresh violence erupted across the country as they attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown over the issue.

Authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across the country including the capital, to maintain law and order, the official BSS news agency reported.

Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government decided to sit in for a dialogue with protesting students and entrusted him and Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury with the task of the discussion.

“Whenever they agree, we will sit...it could be held this (Thursday) afternoon even,” he said.

“Government has agreed to hold talks with the quota reformists,” he told journalists at a press briefing.

He also said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the law minister to take the initiative to hold an early hearing of the quota-related case pending with the Supreme Court.

He said he has already instructed the Attorney General to take the initiative on this, and the AG will file an appeal with the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking an early hearing of the case.

The government has decided to form a judicial probe committee led by High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman to investigate the violent incidents that have claimed at least seven lives, including four students.

The committee will be formed upon receiving approval from the chief justice.

The law minister also requested the protesters to either end or suspend their protest as the government is ready to hold talks with them.

Fresh violence erupted in Bangladesh on Thursday after an overnight lull as thousands of students attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown.

Mainstream media and witnesses said the protesters clashed with police, leaving many people injured and prompting people to stay indoors. Owners preferred to keep many shopping malls shut.

According to TV footage, riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters while students aligned with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League confronted them on the streets with bricks and bamboo sticks. Witnesses said the protesters laid a siege on the state-run Bangladesh Television Bhaban in the Rampura area in Dhaka and damaged its front side while some 1,200 staff, including journalists, were stranded inside.