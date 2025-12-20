Bangladesh govt appeals for restraint amid heavy violence

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government on Friday urged citizens to resist violence by “a few fringe elements” as the body of a prominent July Uprising leader, who died in Singapore six days after he was shot, reached the capital.

Various parts of the country were rocked Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Sharif Osman Hadi’s death in a televised address to the nation.

There were, however, no reports of fresh violence since Friday morning.

Hadi, one of the leaders who had taken part in the student-led protests last year - termed as July Uprising - and a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital six days after he was shot by unidentified men.

Body of Hadi, who was the spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 6 pm local time on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, amid tight security and widespread public mourning, state-run news agency BSS reported, quoting Biman General Manager (Public Relations) Boshra Islam.

Members of the Bangladesh Army, Armed Forces Battalion (AFB) and police were deployed in large numbers to maintain security when Hadi’s body was taken out of the airport, it added.

Hadi’s passing away at the Singapore General Hospital triggered widespread mourning across political circles, activists of

Inqilab Mancha and the general public, BSS said. Yunus has declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday. According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the funeral prayer (janaza) of Hadi will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at the South Plaza of the parliament.

Those wishing to attend the janaza have been specially requested not to carry any bags or heavy items. In a social media post, Inqilab Mancha said, “Upon the family’s wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue.”