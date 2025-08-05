Bangladesh general election in February: Chief Adviser Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced that the next general election will be held in February, as thousands of people joined a rally in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the ‘July Uprising’ that toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the chief election commissioner requesting that the Election

Commission hold the national election in February 2026, before Ramzan,” Yunus said in a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of last year’s student-led protest movement - dubbed as ‘July Uprising’.

The month of Ramzan is set to begin on February 17 or 18 next year, depending on the sighting of the moon. Earlier, general elections in Bangladesh were scheduled for the first half of April next year.

“We want this election to be memorable in our nation’s history - in terms of joy and festivity, peace and order, voter turnout, and in terms of harmony and sincerity,” Yunus said as he promised to extend all possible support to ensure a “free, fair, peaceful, and festive” election.

Yunus, 85, said his government would start “both mental and institutional readiness to accomplish all necessary preparations, starting

tomorrow”.