Bangladesh cancels judges training in India

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday cancelled a planned training programme for 50 judges and judicial officers in India, scrapping a previous notification.

“The notification has been cancelled,” a law ministry spokesman said without elaborating. The Daily Star newspaper, however, reported the cancellation came in compliance with a directive from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court.

The cancellation order came a day after the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported that 50 lower judiciary judges would undergo a one-day training programme from February 10 at the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academy in MP.