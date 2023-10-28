Bangladesh calls out paramilitary force as tension escalates over rival political rallies

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday deployed paramilitary border guards to ensure security as activists of the main opposition party demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clashed with police here while the ruling Awami League also held a simultaneous peace rally.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia organised a grand rally here to press home their demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina to allow free and fair elections under a non-party interim government.

According to witnesses and private TV channels, BNP activists set a police booth on fire at Kakrail, pelted stones at the chief justice’s residence and damaged several vehicles.

Law enforcement personnel responded with tear gas canisters and batons, while TV footage showed paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel appearing at the scene along with the police to control the protesters.

“BNP leaders and activists attacked the government installations and property, legal actions will be taken,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch chief Harunur Rashid told reporters.

He said several policemen were wounded in the attack and were admitted to the central police hospital, “which too came under their attack”.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party called a nationwide general strike on Sunday, the first in several years to protest against police action to foil their planned rally and assault their activists.

Prime Minister Hasina’s ruling Awami League party also staged a “peace rally” mobilising thousands of supporters at the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram Nation Mosque, when BNP activists rallied around the party’s Naya Paltan central office, both the spots being in downtown Dhaka.

Police in riot gear with water cannons created buffer zones at Purana Paltan to prevent clashes among rival activists, armed with bamboo sticks and stones.