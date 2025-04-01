Bangkok to review quake safety after collapse of high-rise

Bangkok: Thai authorities said Monday they are investigating why a single office tower under construction in Bangkok collapsed during an earthquake Friday that otherwise caused limited damage in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site as heavy equipment pulled away rubble from the 30-story building in hopes of finding survivors among the 78 people still missing.

He said it is most urgent to first concentrate on finding whoever might be saved. “Even one life saved is worth all the effort, so I think we have to move on, carry on,” he said.

But in the longer run it’s important to ensure building safety in the city.