Bandaged Donald Trump gets rapturous welcome at Republican convention

Milwaukee: Donald Trump, wearing a white bandage partially covering his injured right ear, stole the show when he made his first public appearance on the opening night of the Republican National Convention here, days after surviving an assassination attempt. Trump on Monday entered the convention hall to roaring applause from thousands of delegates and holding his fist aloft towards the end of the first day of the four-day convention being held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, a city in the US state of Wisconsin.

The former President entered the convention arena here with a fist raised and to the strains of a live performance of “God Bless the USA”.

He then slowly walked through cheering delegates who pumped their fists and called out “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

He then greeted key political allies and members of his family, including three of his children, but not his wife Melania. The former US president escaped an assassination bid when a bullet grazed his ear at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

upporters on the convention floor and standing in the stadium sang along to a live rendition of “God Bless the USA” with singer Lee Greenwood. Trump was accompanied by his newly-announced running mate Senator JD Vance. Trump, 78, wore a subdued look as the room around him erupted and chants of “USA” rang out. On Monday, delegates from across the country nominated him as the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 general election.