Ballistic missile fired from Yemen strikes cargo ship in vital Red Sea

Dubai: A ballistic missile fired from rebel-held territory in Yemen struck a Liberian-flagged cargo ship Friday in the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an assault that apparently sought to target a vessel struck earlier, a U.S. defense official said.

The official identified the vessel as the MSC Palatium III and said it remained unclear if anyone was hurt. The missile apparently was aimed at the Al Jasrah, which was set on fire by a projectile earlier Friday, the official said. Another missile launched in the salvo missed both ships. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. MSC, the vessel’s operator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen did not immediately acknowledge either attack.

The attacks further escalate a campaign by the Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days that just missed shipping in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks are a response to the Israel-Hamas war and the pounding air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip, though the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults has grown more tenuous or nonexistent as the attacks continue.

The private intelligence firm Ambrey also confirmed the earlier attack on the Al Jasrah. “The projectile reportedly hit the port side of the vessel and one container fell overboard due to the impact,” Ambrey said. “The projectile caused a fire on deck’ which was broadcast via” radio.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors Mideast shipping lanes, also acknowledged the first attack, warning vessels to exercise caution. The UKMTO said there had been no reported casualties from the attack on the Al Jasrah.

The Al Jasrah is operated by German-based shipper Hapag-Lloyd, which said no crew member had been hurt in the attack.