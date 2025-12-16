MillenniumPost
Home > World > Australian PM Albanese proposes tougher national gun laws
World

Australian PM Albanese proposes tougher national gun laws

BY Agencies16 Dec 2025 12:20 AM IST

Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday proposed tougher national gun laws after a mass shooting targeted a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, leaving at least 15 people dead.

Albanese said he would propose new restrictions, including limiting the number of guns a licensed owner can obtain. His proposals were announced after the authorities revealed that the older of the two gunmen - who were a father & son - had amassed his six guns legally.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X