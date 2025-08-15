Australian, Philippine forces launch largest military exercises

Manila: Australia on Friday launched its largest military exercises with Philippine forces, involving more than 3,600 military personnel in live-fire

drills, battle maneuvers and a beach assault at a Philippine town on the disputed South China Sea, where the allies have raised alarm over Beijing’s assertive actions.

The exercises are called Alon, meaning wave in the Philippine language Tagalog, and will showcase Australia’s firepower. The drills will involve a guided-missile navy destroyer, F/A-18 supersonic fighter jets, a C-130 troop and

cargo aircraft, Javelin anti-tank weapons and special forces sniper weapons.

Military officials said defence forces from the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia will join as observers.

“This exercise reflects Australia’s commitment to working with partners to ensure we maintain a region where state sovereignty is protected, international law is followed and nations can make decisions free from coercion,” Vice Admiral Justin Jones of the Royal Australian Navy said in a statement.

The combat exercises are “an opportunity for us to practice how we collaborate and respond to shared security challenges and project force over great distances in the Indo-Pacific,” Jones said.