Australia gets its first female army chief

Canberra: Australia will get its first female chief of army, with the appointment of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle to the post. Coyle, currently chief of joint capabilities, is the first woman to be appointed head of any of the services in the Australian military.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointments of new military chiefs on Monday, ahead the government unveiling its 2026 statement on defence strategy and investment later this week. The appointments commence in July. The current navy chief, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will become the new chief of the Defence Force, replacing Admiral David Johnston.

He has been chief of navy since 2022. As the second naval officer in a row to serve as chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), his expertise is particularly relevant as Australia deals with the AUKUS agreement.