Aussie PM calls for free and unimpeded trade to resume with China

Beijing: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for the “full resumption of free and unimpeded trade” with China in a meeting Tuesday with counterpart Li Qiang that marked the return of talks after a four-year hiatus.

A joint statement said the countries agreed to resume an annual leaders meeting, which had been halted by a sharp deterioration in relations during which China slapped tariffs and other restrictions on imports from Australia.

Ties have improved in the past year, and China has lifted some trade restrictions, which are estimated to have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars (13 billion) a year.

China has been a major market for Australia in a range of goods including coal, wine, beef, barley and lobsters.

“We can grow the relationship while advancing our respective interests, if we wisely navigate when there are differences,” said Albanese, the first Australian leader to visit China in seven years.