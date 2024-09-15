Attempt to murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: A fresh case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 58 others on the charges of attempting to murder a student during the violent clashes that led to the fall of her government last month, a media report said on Sunday.

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.