ATC sentences 75 leaders and workers of Imran Khan’s party

Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan Monday handed down jail terms from three to 10 years to 75 leaders and workers of Imran Khan’s party for their involvement in an attack on the house of a senior PML-N leader during the May 9 riots.

“The ATC Faisalabad sentenced 59 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to 10 years of imprisonment, three years to 16 and acquitted 34 in the

attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s house,” a court official told PTI.

He said the court sentenced a total of 75 people out of the total 109 accused.

Prominent among those convicted are former opposition leader in the

National Assembly Omar Ayub, former Senate

opposition leader Shibli Fraz, former lawmakers Zartaj Gul Ahmad Chatha, Ashraf Khan Sohna and Sheikh Rashid Shafique (nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed) and

Kanwal Shauzab.

Earlier, these leaders were also convicted for 10 years each for attacking the ISI building in Faisalabad. The sentences will run concurrently.