At least eight people killed in aid site in Gaza

Khan Younis: At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Sunday in a shooting near Israeli- and US-supported food distribution points in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials. Witnesses blamed the Israeli military, which did not immediately comment.

The war in Gaza is still raging, more than 20 months after Hamas’ October 7 attack ignited it. That attack also set off a chain of events that led to Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on Friday.

The witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire around dawn toward crowds of desperate Palestinians heading to two aid sites in Rafah. Experts and aid workers say Israel’s blockade and military campaign have caused widespread hunger and raised the risk of famine.

The shooting happened hundreds of metres (yards) away from the sites, which are operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group that Israel and the United States hope will replace the UN-run system of aid

distribution.