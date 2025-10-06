At least 5 dead in nighttime Russian strike on Ukraine

Kyiv: At least five civilians died after Russia launched drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, in a major nighttime attack that officials there said targeted civilian infrastructure.

Moscow sent over 50 ballistic missiles and around 500 drones into nine regions across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday morning.

Four people, including a 15-year-old, died in a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, according to regional officials and Ukraine’s emergency service.

The historic western city is often seen as a haven from the fighting and destruction further east. At least six more people sustained injuries, according to a statement by Ukraine’s police force.

The strike left two districts without power and public transport suspended for a few hours early Sunday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported. He added that a business complex on the outskirts of Lviv was on fire following the strike, describing it as a civilian facility not linked to Ukraine’s war effort.agencies