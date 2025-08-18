At least 327 people die after flash floods in Pakistan in 48 hours

Peshawar/Islamabad: The death toll from the flash floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 327, including over a dozen children, over the last 48 hours, provincial authorities said on Saturday. Across Pakistan, over the last 24 hours, 151 people have died, including 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province and seven in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Since June 26, when the monsoon rains began, 645 people have been killed across the country with more than 50 per cent from the majorly hilly KPK province, the NDMA data said. Torrential rains, which triggered flash floods in various districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Thursday, are expected to continue intermittently until August 21, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA Spokesman Faizi said that in the past 48 hours, 327 people were killed by the devastating rains, cloud bursts and flash floods in the province.

Buner district was the worst-affected with 204 lives lost in the past 48 hours, the PDMA situation report said, adding, the toll in the district increased as 20 bodies were recovered during the day in rescue operations.agencies