At least 31 Gaza aid-seekers killed

Deir al-Balah: At least 31 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in Gaza, hospitals and witnesses said.

Hospital officials said they received bodies from areas along truck convoy routes or near privately run aid distribution points.

The Associated Press spoke to witnesses of gunfire in the Israeli-controlled Morag and Netzarim corridors and the Teina area in the south.

All accused Israeli forces of firing at crowds as people tried to reach food distributions or waited for convoys.

Fifteen people were killed while waiting for trucks near the Morag corridor that separates the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, according

to Nasser hospital.

The situation is a “death trap”, said Jamal al-Laweh, who said Israeli forces opened fire there.

“But I have no other choice to feed the kids.”

Six were killed while waiting for aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry and Shifa hospital.

In central Gaza, witnesses said they heard warning shots before fire

was aimed toward crowds trying to reach a distribution site operated by the Israeli-backed and US-funded Gaza Humanitarian

