At least 30 killed in twin blasts in Pak

On Wednesday, two bomb blasts rocked Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province, resulting in the loss of at least 30 lives and leaving 52 others wounded, just a day before the general elections in the politically unstable country. The initial explosion occurred outside the campaign office of independent candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in Pishin district, claiming the lives of 20 individuals and injuring 30 others. Shortly after, another blast struck the election office of Jamiat-Ulema Islam-Pakistan in the Killa Abdullah area, resulting in 10 fatalities and 22 injuries.