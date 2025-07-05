At least 25 people injured in Rome when gas station explodes

Rome: A gas station explosion early on Friday in southeastern Rome injured at least 25 people including nine police officers and a firefighter, local authorities and rescuers said.

The explosion was heard across the Italian capital shortly after 8 am and sent up a huge cloud of dark smoke and fire that was visible from several areas of the city.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said local police and firefighters rushed to the area after receiving a report of a gas leak. Two explosions followed after they arrived, he added.

Elisabetta Accardo, Rome’s police spokeswoman, said 16 residents were injured, including two who were in “severe conditions” and hospitalised at Rome’s Casilino hospital. “Nine of the injured are from law enforcement corps — police and carabinieri — and one is a firefighter,” she added. “But luckily they are not in life-threatening conditions.”

Fifteen firefighting teams were at the site trying to bring the fire under control.