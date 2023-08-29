At least 183 killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara since July: UN

Nairobi: The United Nations human rights office says at least 183 people have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara region since July as Amhara fighters resist efforts by the federal government to disband them.

The UN office on Tuesday also said the human rights situation in Ethiopia is deteriorating, with more than 1,000 people reportedly arrested under a state of emergency declared early this month over the unrest.

“Many of those detained were reported to be young people of Amhara ethnic origin suspected of being Fano supporters,” the UN office said, referring to the name of the Amhara militia.

“Since early August, mass house-to-house searches have reportedly been taking place, and at least

three Ethiopian journalists covering the situation in the Amhara region have been detained.”

The UN statement said detainees have reportedly been held in improvised detention centres without basic amenities.

It called for those arbitrarily detained to be released and for authorities to stop “mass arrests.”