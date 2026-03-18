‘At least 17 dead in fighting on Sudan’s border with Chad’

Cairo: The latest heavy fighting between warring parties along Sudan’s border with Chad has killed 17 people and many wounded, a medical group said.

The attacks on Monday in Tina left 66 people in serious condition, Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF, said in a post on X late Tuesday.

The army said in an update that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, had expanded its attacks on military areas in Tina, but that troops were able to repel them and forced them to withdraw.

The attacks were part of intensified fighting near the border between the army and the RSF, who have been at war since April 2023. The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, according to UN figures, but aid groups say the true number could be much higher.

Tina is one of the last areas still being held by the Sudanese military in the sprawling Darfur region, which has been under RSF control since October 2025. The nearby Tine crossing was also used as the sole route for cross-border humanitarian aid and delivery from Chad when Adre border crossing was temporarily closed in recent years.

Chad said last month it had closed its border with Sudan “until further notice” in an attempt to limit the spread of conflict into its territory

Those injured in Monday’s attacks were treated by MSF teams and Chadian health services at a new hospital in Tine, Chad. agencies