At Davos, Zelenskyy tries to rally support for Ukr

Davos: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with corporate executives and world leaders in a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where top officials from the United States, European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond spoke Tuesday about tackling conflict and embracing technology like artificial intelligence.

Zelenskyy is endeavoring to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defense against Russia on the minds of political leaders, just as Israel’s war with Hamas, which passed the 100-day mark this week, has siphoned off much of the world’s attention and sparked concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“It is important that you stand with us, I thank you for your support. It is very important to be here, to boost investment in Ukraine and support our economy,” Zelenskyy said at an invitation-only “CEOs for Ukraine” session, according to his office.

It is Zelenskyy’s first trip to Davos as president after speaking by video in previous years, and while surrounded by a large security contingent he’s drawing the attention of media and others trying to grab a word from him.