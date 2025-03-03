At China’s Parliament session, tariff threats, economy hot topics

Beijing: US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, along with firm policies to contain China and the economic slowdown, are expected to dominate the annual session of the Chinese Parliament beginning here on Tuesday.

Over 5,000 delegates from the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will meet to begin their about two week-long sessions to deliberate on a host of agenda and legislations finalised by the ruling Communist Party China (CPC) to steer the country for this year.The NPC, which is called the rubber stamp legislature for its routine endorsement of the policies of the CPC, is the main policy body, while the national advisory body - the CPPCC - comprising representatives from various walks of Chinese society deliberate and forward recommendations to improve the governance.

The NPC will open its session on Wednesday with the submission of the work report and the Budget by Premier Li Qiang outlining China’s achievement last year, including the accomplishment of the official target of five per cent of GDP, amid the slump of the property market causing billions of dollars of losses.