Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s 14th President

Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday took oath as Pakistan’s 14th President, a day after the veteran politician was overwhelmingly elected as the next head of state.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to the 68-year-old Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace.

Zardari will replace Dr Arif Alvi, who stayed in office for five more months despite completing his five-year term in September 2023. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all three service chiefs, senior officials and diplomats. Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, the joint candidate of the ruling alliance, was elected as the country’s president for the second time on Saturday after he defeated PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai by a huge margin.