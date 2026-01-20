‘ASEAN won’t endorse election in Myanmar’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will not endorse elections in military-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia’s foreign minister said Tuesday, citing concerns over the lack of inclusive and free participation.

Myanmar’s military-backed political party appeared headed for a parliamentary majority after the second round of voting earlier this month in the country’s first general election since the army ousted a civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The takeover triggered widespread opposition that has grown into a civil war.

Human rights and opposition groups say the polls were neither free nor fair and are an effort by the military to legitimise its rule.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Parliament that ASEAN leaders decided at their summit in October not to send observers to Myanmar because conditions for a credible election were not met, though some member countries chose to do so individually.agencies