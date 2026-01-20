‘ASEAN won’t endorse election in Myanmar’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will not endorse elections in military-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia’s

foreign minister said Tuesday, citing concerns over the lack of inclusive and free participation.

Myanmar’s military-backed political party appeared headed for a parliamentary majority after the second round of voting earlier this

month in the country’s first general election since the army ousted a civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The takeover triggered widespread opposition that has grown into a civil war.

Human rights and opposition groups

say the polls were neither free nor fair and are an effort by the military to legitimise its rule.