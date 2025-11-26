As Russia pummels Ukraine’s energy systems, Kyiv hopes US gas will fill gap

Kyiv: The soil surrounding the gas facility in Ukraine was once pitch-black before it was burned to a rusty red by a massive Russian drone and missile assault.

Scattered remnants of Shahed drones littered the reservoir designated for storing tanks of liquefied propane gas. Nearly a month after the October 30 attack, several tanks lay empty and in ruins.

“It hurts to look at all this (damage) because I saw firsthand (the facility’s) establishment, construction and development,” said Victor, who has worked there for 28 years and who cannot be named in full for security reasons. “But we have, what we have and we must continue to work.”

The Associated Press gained exclusive access to Naftogaz’s gas extraction fields in central Ukraine last week. The AP is the first and only news outlet to be allowed to film and photograph war damage at the facilities. Due to strict security protocols, the AP cannot name the facility or its exact location.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian gas extraction this year in a bid to hurt morale and force Ukraine to import large quantities of expensive gas which it can ill afford. Without the attacks, Ukraine would be able to cover the overwhelming majority of its consumption using its domestic extraction.

Two devastating attacks on Ukraine’s gas extraction facilities in March and October mean the country must import an additional 4.4 billion cubic metres this winter.

To fill the gap, the Ukrainian state gas company, Naftogaz, said it is negotiating with US government lenders to secure financing to buy American liquefied natural gas.

Ukraine’s energy crisis has played into the negotiations for a peace deal over the past week, a senior Ukrainian official told AP on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorised to speak to the media.

“It is urgent because of Ukraine’s energy situation, urgent because of what Ukrainians need this winter, urgent in terms of the fight,” the official said. The attacks on the country’s electricity and gas infrastructure are imposing heavy costs on Ukraine and its economy a scenario that could repeat next year if the war continues.

Gas is vital for Ukrainians to heat their homes in winters that can reach -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), as well as for centralized hot water systems. It is also essential for Ukraine’s industry and, in some cases, it’s used to generate electricity.

“Given that gas infrastructure has no relation to military needs, the destruction of gas extraction,

gas storage, gas transportation has only one aim: manic terror attacks so that Ukrainians are left without gas, heating and electricity” said Serhii Koretskyi, Naftogaz’s CEO, in an interview in Kyiv on Friday.