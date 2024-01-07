Aryan Juyal’s century helps UP extend lead over Kerala

Alappuzha: Skipper Aryan Juyal struck a fine century to complement the bowlers as Uttar Pradesh extended their lead by 278 runs on day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Group B fixture against Kerala here on Sunday.

Resuming at 220 for six, Kerala could add just 23 runs before being shot out for 243, handing Uttar Pradesh a 59-run lead. Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (5/64) claimed the remaining four wickets to seize a fifer. In their second innings, Uttar Pradesh were off to a great start with Juyal (115*) and Samarth Singh (43) sharing an 89-run opening partnership.

While Jalaj Saxena got rid of Samarth, Juyal and Priyam Garg (49*) added an unbeaten 120-run stand to put the team in the driver’s seat. In another Group B encounter in Visakhapatnam, Ricky Bhui (107) hit an unbeaten hundred to lead Andhra Pradesh’s fightback against Bengal, taking the team to 339 for six.