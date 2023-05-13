‘Around two lakh people have fled in month of fighting’

geneva: Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have been displaced inside the country, the UN said Friday, AFP reported.

“As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety,” UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva. The UN migration agency said earlier this week that more than 700,000 people have also been displaced within Sudan.