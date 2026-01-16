Around 4.7mn teen social media accounts removed

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Friday dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the crisis situation in West Asia amid threats of a US strike on Tehran.

Putin called for stability and security in the region to be ensured

through diplomatic means, expressing Russia’s readiness to mediate in this dialogue, a Russian government press release said.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and Iran were discussed,” it said.

During their telephone conversation, Putin and Pezeshkian called for the speedy normalisation of the situation around Iran and the region as a whole.

“The two leaders noted that Russia and Iran consistently take a united position in favour of the earliest possible de-escalation of tensions around Iran and in the region as a whole.