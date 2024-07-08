Army to be deployed across Pakistan during Muharram

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Monday decided to deploy the Army across the country to maintain law and order during Muharram, amidst fear of attacks by militant groups on Shiitie rallies.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, began on Monday. Shiite Muslims take out rallies during the first ten days of the month to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein Ibne Ali, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the details of troop deployment, which will be enforced indefinitely, will be finalised with the authorities of the provinces concerned, including Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Islamabad.