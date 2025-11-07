Army intercepts RSF drones targeting 2 cities

Cairo: The Sudanese army intercepted drones fired overnight by its rival paramilitary group on two cities in Sudan’s northeast, a military official said Friday.

The army official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss the matter, said 15 drones targeted Atbara, a city north of the capital, in River Nile province.

He confirmed that strikes caused no casualties. Local media reports said residents heard explosions.

The official added that ground defences intercepted a smaller-scale drone attack that also targeted Omdruman, the sister city of the capital Khartoum.

The RSF drone strikes come a day after the group announced that it agree to a humanitarian truce proposed by a US-led mediator group known as the Quad.