Armenia recognises Palestinian state

Yerevan: Armenia said it would recognise a Palestinian state on Friday, prompting Israel to summon its ambassador for what the Foreign Ministry described as a “severe reprimand.”

Dozens of countries have recognised a Palestinian state, though none of the

major Western powers has done so.

Palestinians believe the recognitions confer international legitimacy on their struggle, especially as Israel’s war against

Hamas, now in its ninth month, faces growing international criticism over the campaign of systematic destruction in

Gaza and huge cost in civilian lives.