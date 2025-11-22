Armed men abduct children and staff at a Catholic school in Nigeria

Abuja: Armed men attacked a Catholic boarding school in a western region of Nigeria and abducted several schoolchildren and staff early Friday, the latest in a spate of abductions in Africa’s most populous country that came just days after 25 schoolgirls were abducted in a neighbouring state.

The attack and abductions took place at St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Agwara local government’s Papiri community, said Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the Niger state government.

He did not disclose the number of students and staff abducted, nor who might be responsible for the attack.

Local media broadcaster Arise TV said 52 schoolchildren were abducted.

The Niger State Police Command said the abductions took place in the early hours of Friday and that military and security forces have since been deployed to the community. It described St. Mary’s as a secondary school, which in Nigeria would serve children between the ages of in 12 and 17.

A satellite view shows the school compound is attached to an adjoining primary school, with over 50 classroom and dormitory buildings. It is located near a major road linking the towns of Yelwa and Mokwa.

The statement by the secretary to the Niger state government said the incident occurred despite prior intelligence warning of heightened threats.