Armed group in Nigeria kills 38 people

Abuja: Police in Nigeria say 38 people were killed and others were abducted in an attack last week in northwestern Zamfara state. Authorities received intelligence before the attack on Thursday, but a lack of road access prevented police from reaching the area in time, state police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar told The Associated Press.

“By the time we have our way, the assailants have invaded the community and killed 38 while also abducting many residents,” Abubakar said on Monday. Investigators in the West African nation are compiling a list of women and children who were abducted, Abubakar said.