Arab nations back Egypt’s $53 billion Gaza reconstruction

Cairo: Officials from Arab nations approved Egypt’s $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza on Tuesday. The plan, which Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi presented at the extraordinary summit in Cairo, aims to provide an alternative to US President Donald Trump’s plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and take US control over the enclave.

The Arab League statement released after the summit warned against “any sinful attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” saying that such attempts constitute a “threat to peace in the Middle East.” The strategic choice of the Arab League remains the achievement of peace and stability through a two-state solution.