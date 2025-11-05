Any Jewish person that votes for Mamdani is a stupid person: Trump

New York: US President Donald Trump continued his tirade against New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday, calling him a “self-professed Jew Hater.” Trump has endorsed former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate, for the city’s top post.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social as the nation headed to the ballots.

On election eve, Trump warned voters that New York City would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” and its “survival” is at risk if Democratic candidate Mamdani won the mayoral race.