Any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement: US tells Israel

Washington: The Biden administration has told Israel that it must work to avoid “significant further displacement”of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza

if it renews its ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group, senior U.S. officials said.

The administration, seeking to avoid more large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacement

like that seen before the current temporary pause in the fighting, underscored to the Israelis

that they must operate with far greater precision in southern Gaza than they did in the north, the officials said.

Amid mounting international and domestic pressure about the rising Palestinian death toll, the White House has begun to put greater pressure on Israel

that the manner of the coming campaign must be “carefully thought through,” according to

one of officials.