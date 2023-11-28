Any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement: US tells Israel
Washington: The Biden administration has told Israel that it must work to avoid “significant further displacement”of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza
if it renews its ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group, senior U.S. officials said.
The administration, seeking to avoid more large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacement
like that seen before the current temporary pause in the fighting, underscored to the Israelis
that they must operate with far greater precision in southern Gaza than they did in the north, the officials said.
Amid mounting international and domestic pressure about the rising Palestinian death toll, the White House has begun to put greater pressure on Israel
that the manner of the coming campaign must be “carefully thought through,” according to
one of officials.